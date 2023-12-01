The Impact of Market Fluctuations on WM Technology Inc’s (MAPS) Stock

The stock of WM Technology Inc (MAPS) has seen a 0.95% increase in the past week, with a -23.69% drop in the past month, and a -45.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.05% for MAPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.01% for MAPS’s stock, with a -18.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WM Technology Inc (MAPS) by analysts is $2.37, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for MAPS is 77.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MAPS was 372.88K shares.

MAPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) has decreased by -3.73 when compared to last closing price of 0.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Brian Camire – General Counsel Doug Francis – Executive Chair Mary Hoitt – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to WM Technology Inc.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to your host Brian Camire, General Counsel.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MAPS Trading at -26.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -23.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9549. In addition, WM Technology Inc saw -17.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Camire Brian, who sale 46,261 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Nov 16. After this action, Camire Brian now owns 753,164 shares of WM Technology Inc, valued at $40,682 using the latest closing price.

Grazier Duncan, the Chief Technology Officer of WM Technology Inc, sale 35,967 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Grazier Duncan is holding 769,308 shares at $31,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.02 for the present operating margin

+87.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for WM Technology Inc stands at -53.82. The total capital return value is set at -41.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.32. Equity return is now at value -164.64, with -38.91 for asset returns.

Based on WM Technology Inc (MAPS), the company’s capital structure generated 294.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.64. Total debt to assets is 19.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, WM Technology Inc (MAPS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.