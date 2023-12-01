The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Light & Wonder Inc’s (LNW) Stock

The stock of Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) has gone up by 1.18% for the week, with a 20.94% rise in the past month and a 15.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for LNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.03% for LNW stock, with a simple moving average of 29.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) is 63.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNW is 1.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) is $99.33, which is $10.91 above the current market price. The public float for LNW is 89.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On December 01, 2023, LNW’s average trading volume was 638.14K shares.

LNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) has surged by 1.75 when compared to previous closing price of 86.90, but the company has seen a 1.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that With healthy fundamentals and upward estimate revisions, Light & Wonder (LNW) appears to be an enticing investment option at the moment.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $104 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNW Trading at 14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +21.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.18. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc saw 50.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from Kalabic Vanja, who sale 588 shares at the price of $86.36 back on Nov 13. After this action, Kalabic Vanja now owns 1,171 shares of Light & Wonder Inc, valued at $50,780 using the latest closing price.

Vullo Maria T, the Director of Light & Wonder Inc, sale 2,093 shares at $76.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Vullo Maria T is holding 10,789 shares at $160,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+53.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc stands at -7.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.50. Equity return is now at value 10.64, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Based on Light & Wonder Inc (LNW), the company’s capital structure generated 398.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.95. Total debt to assets is 65.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 394.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.