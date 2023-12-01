The -36.97% Simple Moving Average of Skillz Inc’s (SKLZ) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Skillz Inc (SKLZ) has gone down by -6.29% for the week, with a 16.41% rise in the past month and a -27.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.72% for SKLZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.09% for SKLZ’s stock, with a -36.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SKLZ is at 2.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SKLZ is $9.25, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for SKLZ is 13.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.43% of that float. The average trading volume for SKLZ on December 01, 2023 was 306.65K shares.

SKLZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) has dropped by -7.31 compared to previous close of 6.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-23 that Few other phenomena scare bearish traders than an unexpected momentum shift that forces an awful decision, thereby imbuing the concept of short-squeeze stocks with unignorable leverage. After all, when bulls get things wrong, they generally risk their principal.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKLZ Trading at 13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +18.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.00. In addition, Skillz Inc saw -41.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Roswig Jason, who sale 17,194 shares at the price of $5.07 back on Nov 10. After this action, Roswig Jason now owns 100,623 shares of Skillz Inc, valued at $87,139 using the latest closing price.

Roswig Jason, the President & CFO of Skillz Inc, sale 44,872 shares at $10.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Roswig Jason is holding 85,279 shares at $450,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -71.09, with -39.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skillz Inc (SKLZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.