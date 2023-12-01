The 15.07% Simple Moving Average of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s (SFM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, SFM stock has gone up by 3.46%, with a monthly gain of 2.52% and a quarterly surge of 5.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.37% for SFM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) by analysts is $38.00, which is -$5.16 below the current market price. The public float for SFM is 101.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.81% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of SFM was 1.61M shares.

SFM) stock’s latest price update

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has increased by 3.51 compared to its previous closing price of 41.62. However, the company has seen a 3.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Betting against the American shopper is usually a sucker’s wager. And as consumers gear up for the holidays, having splurged on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, one investment firm is loading up on retail stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $42 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFM Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.40. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc saw 33.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Hurley Joseph L, who sale 4,182 shares at the price of $42.16 back on Nov 27. After this action, Hurley Joseph L now owns 24,229 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, valued at $176,320 using the latest closing price.

Sinclair Jack, the Chief Executive Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, sale 61,092 shares at $40.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Sinclair Jack is holding 306,691 shares at $2,500,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 23.56, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.