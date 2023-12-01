The -13.88% Decline of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd’s (HOLI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, HOLI stock has gone down by -2.47%, with a monthly gain of 10.72% and a quarterly surge of 21.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.41% for HOLI’s stock, with a 26.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) is above average at 13.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) is $23.00, which is $0.08 above the current market price. The public float for HOLI is 47.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOLI on December 01, 2023 was 478.39K shares.

HOLI) stock’s latest price update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI)’s stock price has soared by 0.53 in relation to previous closing price of 22.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-02 that Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI, +3.39% rose 0.8% toward a two-year high in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based provider of automation control systems said it formed a special committee to conduct a formal sale process.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on August 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HOLI Trading at 9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLI fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.49. In addition, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd saw 39.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.29 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.06. Equity return is now at value 9.07, with 6.25 for asset returns.

Based on Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.89. Total debt to assets is 2.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.