Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) has jumped by 0.97 compared to previous close of 112.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Michael Bailen – Head, IR Jerry Morgan – CEO Chris Monroe – CFO Conference Call Participants Chris Carril – RBC Capital Markets Andy Barish – Jefferies Gregory Francfort – Guggenheim Jeff Farmer – Gordon Haskett Chris O’Cull – Stifel Andrew Strelzik – BMO Capital Markets Joshua Long – Stephens Sara Senatore – Bank of America Dennis Geiger – UBS Brian Harbor – Morgan Stanley Brian Vaccaro – Raymond James Jon Tower – Citi Drew North – Baird Jim Sanderson – Northcoast Research Lauren Silberman – Deutsche Bank Jake Bartlett – Truist Operator Good evening and welcome to the Texas Roadhouse Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) Right Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by analysts is $113.00, which is -$0.65 below the current market price. The public float for TXRH is 66.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TXRH was 910.43K shares.

TXRH’s Market Performance

TXRH stock saw an increase of 0.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.33% and a quarterly increase of 8.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.90% for TXRH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.93% for the last 200 days.

TXRH Trading at 12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.88. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc saw 24.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Morgan Gerald L., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $112.54 back on Nov 24. After this action, Morgan Gerald L. now owns 89,824 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc, valued at $562,700 using the latest closing price.

MOORE GREGORY N, the Director of Texas Roadhouse Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $108.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that MOORE GREGORY N is holding 49,050 shares at $217,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+12.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc stands at +6.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.32. Equity return is now at value 28.09, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 74.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.66. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.