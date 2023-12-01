Tenon Medical Inc (TNON) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Tenon Medical Inc (TNON) by analysts is $6.00, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for TNON is 1.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.03% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TNON was 2.16M shares.

TNON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TNON) has increased by 20.74 when compared to last closing price of 1.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-02 that LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) (“Tenon” or the “Company”), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint (SI Joint) disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the third quarter 2023 ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TNON’s Market Performance

TNON’s stock has risen by 17.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 176.67% and a quarterly drop of -16.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 33.30% for Tenon Medical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.67% for TNON’s stock, with a -72.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TNON Trading at 32.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +185.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNON rose by +21.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3072. In addition, Tenon Medical Inc saw -85.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNON starting from VAN DICK STEVEN M, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Jun 14. After this action, VAN DICK STEVEN M now owns 100,416 shares of Tenon Medical Inc, valued at $13,650 using the latest closing price.

GINN RICHARD, the Chief Technology Officer of Tenon Medical Inc, sale 64,990 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that GINN RICHARD is holding 85,318 shares at $81,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2709.84 for the present operating margin

-134.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenon Medical Inc stands at -2737.63. The total capital return value is set at -263.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4,056.36. Equity return is now at value -263.22, with -182.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tenon Medical Inc (TNON), the company’s capital structure generated 14.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.72. Total debt to assets is 8.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tenon Medical Inc (TNON) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.