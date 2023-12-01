Techprecision Corp (TPCS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPCS is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Techprecision Corp (TPCS) is $8.00, The public float for TPCS is 8.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On December 01, 2023, TPCS’s average trading volume was 16.76K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TPCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Techprecision Corp (NASDAQ: TPCS) has dropped by -6.77 compared to previous close of 6.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Brett Maas – Managing Director, Hayden IR Alex Shen – Chief Executive Officer Bobby Lilley – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Gomes – Pipeline Data Rob Straus – Winfield Capital Kris Tuttle – Caterpillar Investments Greg Schlatter – Private Investor Ross Taylor – ARS Investment Partners. Richard Greulich – REG Capital Advisors Operator Greetings, and welcome to the TechPrecision Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call.

TPCS’s Market Performance

Techprecision Corp (TPCS) has experienced a -10.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.18% drop in the past month, and a -12.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for TPCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.11% for TPCS’s stock, with a -17.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPCS Trading at -14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPCS fell by -10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.92. In addition, Techprecision Corp saw -26.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.52 for the present operating margin

+15.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Techprecision Corp stands at -3.11. The total capital return value is set at -3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.02. Equity return is now at value -13.29, with -5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Techprecision Corp (TPCS), the company’s capital structure generated 81.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.76. Total debt to assets is 30.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Techprecision Corp (TPCS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.