Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) has increased by 1.36 when compared to last closing price of 32.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Surgery Partners (SGRY) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is 2.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SGRY is $43.20, which is $10.45 above the current price. The public float for SGRY is 65.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGRY on December 01, 2023 was 860.45K shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

SGRY stock saw an increase of -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.59% and a quarterly increase of -9.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.73% for SGRY’s stock, with a -4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $35 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGRY Trading at 19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +44.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.56. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc saw 17.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Bane Harrison R., who sale 3,835 shares at the price of $35.98 back on Sep 05. After this action, Bane Harrison R. now owns 46,709 shares of Surgery Partners Inc, valued at $137,995 using the latest closing price.

Doherty David T, the Chief Financial Officer of Surgery Partners Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $36.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Doherty David T is holding 77,535 shares at $72,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -2.16, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.