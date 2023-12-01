Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is 70.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUI is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) is $137.38, which is $7.74 above the current market price. The public float for SUI is 122.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On December 01, 2023, SUI’s average trading volume was 992.54K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SUI) stock’s latest price update

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)’s stock price has increased by 1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 128.00. However, the company has seen a 4.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-29 that Extra Space Storage’s larger scale could open up new doors to expand. Sun Communities’ strategy of investing in less popular properties should continue paying dividends.

SUI’s Market Performance

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has seen a 4.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.27% gain in the past month and a 5.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for SUI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.40% for SUI’s stock, with a 0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SUI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $125 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUI Trading at 11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.22. In addition, Sun Communities, Inc. saw -9.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from Farrugia Marc, who sale 4,962 shares at the price of $123.90 back on Aug 30. After this action, Farrugia Marc now owns 5,093 shares of Sun Communities, Inc., valued at $614,792 using the latest closing price.

Underwood Baxter, the CEO – Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC of Sun Communities, Inc., purchase 400 shares at $119.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Underwood Baxter is holding 73,633 shares at $47,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+28.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Communities, Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value 3.05, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), the company’s capital structure generated 94.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 43.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.