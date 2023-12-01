Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCS is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCS is $11.38, which is -$0.93 below the current price. The public float for SCS is 84.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCS on December 01, 2023 was 989.08K shares.

The stock price of Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has jumped by 1.74 compared to previous close of 12.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, December 19, 2023, after the market closes.

SCS’s Market Performance

Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) has seen a 1.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.83% gain in the past month and a 35.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for SCS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.35% for SCS’s stock, with a 40.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCS Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.74. In addition, Steelcase, Inc. saw 74.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Sep 22. After this action, O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S now owns 307,252 shares of Steelcase, Inc., valued at $330,600 using the latest closing price.

Krestakos Robert G, the VP, Global Operations of Steelcase, Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $7.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Krestakos Robert G is holding 114,289 shares at $39,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase, Inc. stands at +1.05. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 6.52, with 2.39 for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase, Inc. (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 31.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.