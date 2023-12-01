Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (AMEX: CEF) has surged by 0.73 when compared to previous closing price of 19.30, but the company has seen a 3.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-11-13 that As we get deeper into the holiday season and 2023 winds down, technical indicators could reveal that silver bulls could benefit as the new year fast approaches. Over the past year, the precious metal has been rising just above 6% despite an ever-increasing dollar amid the Fed’s tightening of monetary policy.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (AMEX: CEF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CEF is also noteworthy at 0.29.

The public float for CEF is 213.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of CEF on December 01, 2023 was 421.55K shares.

CEF’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has seen a 3.29% increase in the past week, with a 5.25% rise in the past month, and a 5.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.90% for CEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.65% for CEF’s stock, with a 6.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CEF Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEF rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.62. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust saw 8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.