SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.45 in relation to its previous close of 22.07. However, the company has experienced a -0.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that SpartanNash Company’s financial performance has been mixed, leading to a decline in its stock while the broader market has risen. Revenue, profits, and cash flows have all been affected, but management’s guidance suggests upside potential in the long run. Despite recent challenges, SpartanNash remains cheap compared to similar companies and is expected to benefit from the growing demand for food and related products.

Is It Worth Investing in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) is 24.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPTN is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SpartanNash Co (SPTN) is $25.00, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for SPTN is 34.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On December 01, 2023, SPTN’s average trading volume was 252.45K shares.

SPTN’s Market Performance

SPTN’s stock has seen a -0.89% decrease for the week, with a -1.42% drop in the past month and a 1.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for SpartanNash Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.18% for SPTN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.09% for the last 200 days.

SPTN Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPTN fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.19. In addition, SpartanNash Co saw -26.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPTN starting from VOSS WILLIAM R, who sale 9,265 shares at the price of $21.31 back on Jun 15. After this action, VOSS WILLIAM R now owns 31,687 shares of SpartanNash Co, valued at $197,437 using the latest closing price.

Proctor Hawthorne L., the Director of SpartanNash Co, sale 6,500 shares at $22.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Proctor Hawthorne L. is holding 30,188 shares at $146,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.73 for the present operating margin

+15.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for SpartanNash Co stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 5.43, with 1.81 for asset returns.

Based on SpartanNash Co (SPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 32.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.19 and the total asset turnover is 4.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SpartanNash Co (SPTN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.