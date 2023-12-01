Sotherly Hotels Inc (SOHO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ: SOHO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) announced that the Company will report financial results for the third quarter 2023 prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 9, 2023. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that same day, at which time management will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2023 results. The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available via the Company’s website at www.sotherlyhotels.com in the Investors section under Financial Information.

Is It Worth Investing in Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ: SOHO) Right Now?

Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ: SOHO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sotherly Hotels Inc (SOHO) by analysts is $2.00, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for SOHO is 16.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of SOHO was 56.64K shares.

SOHO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sotherly Hotels Inc (SOHO) has seen a -13.55% decrease in the past week, with a -15.19% drop in the past month, and a -30.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for SOHO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.28% for SOHO’s stock, with a -29.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOHO Trading at -16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOHO fell by -13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5718. In addition, Sotherly Hotels Inc saw -25.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOHO starting from Sims Andrew, who sale 1,133 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Sep 20. After this action, Sims Andrew now owns 326,570 shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc, valued at $2,040 using the latest closing price.

Sims Andrew, the Chairman of Sotherly Hotels Inc, sale 200 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Sims Andrew is holding 327,703 shares at $360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+29.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sotherly Hotels Inc stands at +19.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.01. Equity return is now at value 19.22, with 2.39 for asset returns.

Based on Sotherly Hotels Inc (SOHO), the company’s capital structure generated 618.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.08. Total debt to assets is 79.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 615.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sotherly Hotels Inc (SOHO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.