Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU) by analysts is $13.37, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for SOHU is 33.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of SOHU was 43.19K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SOHU) stock’s latest price update

Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: SOHU)’s stock price has dropped by -5.87 in relation to previous closing price of 8.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Sohu.com (SOHU) reports a top-line decline year over year, owing to net sales decline across all verticals. However, growth in the average monthly active user accounts for PC games is a tailwind.

SOHU’s Market Performance

Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU) has experienced a -3.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.55% drop in the past month, and a -24.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for SOHU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.76% for SOHU’s stock, with a -30.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOHU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOHU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SOHU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOHU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SOHU Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOHU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOHU fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, Sohu.com Ltd. ADR saw -41.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOHU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.56 for the present operating margin

+73.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sohu.com Ltd. ADR stands at -2.36. The total capital return value is set at 0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -5.56, with -3.14 for asset returns.

Based on Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU), the company’s capital structure generated 3.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sohu.com Ltd. ADR (SOHU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.