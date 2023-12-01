Should You Invest in Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) Now?

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TSCO is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TSCO is $217.50, which is $14.49 above the current market price. The public float for TSCO is 107.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.51% of that float. The average trading volume for TSCO on December 01, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.41relation to previous closing price of 200.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-18 that Tractor Supply operates what amount to farm themed hardware stores. Floor & Decor has giant stores focused on the construction and home improvement spaces.

TSCO’s Market Performance

Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) has experienced a 2.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.43% rise in the past month, and a -7.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for TSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.88% for TSCO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $210 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSCO Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.88. In addition, Tractor Supply Co. saw -9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Brown Joy, who sale 500 shares at the price of $221.59 back on Aug 15. After this action, Brown Joy now owns 1,855 shares of Tractor Supply Co., valued at $110,798 using the latest closing price.

Barton Kurt D, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Tractor Supply Co., sale 7,487 shares at $222.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Barton Kurt D is holding 19,574 shares at $1,665,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Co. stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.84. Equity return is now at value 55.78, with 13.21 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 209.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.65. Total debt to assets is 45.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,661.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.