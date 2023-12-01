Should You Invest in Lennox International Inc (LII) Now?

Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LII is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LII is $409.64, which is -$0.23 below the current market price. The public float for LII is 31.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume for LII on December 01, 2023 was 325.24K shares.

LII) stock’s latest price update

Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.37 in relation to its previous close of 401.15. However, the company has experienced a -1.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Lennox International has shown strong financial performance and stock price growth in recent years with margin expansion and revenue growth. The company provides heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions with a focus on North America as the company is planning to divest its European operations. Despite excellent financials and growth initiatives, the stock seems to be priced for too much growth.

LII’s Market Performance

LII’s stock has fallen by -1.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.75% and a quarterly rise of 7.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Lennox International Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.91% for LII’s stock, with a 25.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LII stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LII in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $460 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LII Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LII fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $400.20. In addition, Lennox International Inc saw 69.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LII starting from Nassab Joseph, who sale 1,117 shares at the price of $393.40 back on Nov 09. After this action, Nassab Joseph now owns 6,177 shares of Lennox International Inc, valued at $439,425 using the latest closing price.

BEDAPUDI PRAKASH, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Lennox International Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $394.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that BEDAPUDI PRAKASH is holding 18,061 shares at $394,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

+27.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennox International Inc stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 47.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 53.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lennox International Inc (LII) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.