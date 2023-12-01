Should You Invest in Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT) Now?

Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE: FRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FRT is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRT is $107.06, which is $11.47 above the current market price. The public float for FRT is 80.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume for FRT on December 01, 2023 was 612.16K shares.

FRT) stock’s latest price update

Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE: FRT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.35relation to previous closing price of 94.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-30 that Federal Realty has increased its dividend annually for over 50 years and has an attractive 4.6% dividend yield. The REIT focuses on owning highly desirable properties in top-tier markets.

FRT’s Market Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT) has seen a 3.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.83% gain in the past month and a -2.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for FRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.73% for FRT’s stock, with a -0.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $108 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRT Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRT rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.25. In addition, Federal Realty Investment Trust. saw -5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRT starting from BERKES JEFFREY S, who sale 4,870 shares at the price of $94.86 back on Nov 29. After this action, BERKES JEFFREY S now owns 65,470 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust., valued at $461,968 using the latest closing price.

WOOD DONALD C, the Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty Investment Trust., sale 1,891 shares at $112.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that WOOD DONALD C is holding 198,819 shares at $212,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.75 for the present operating margin

+38.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Federal Realty Investment Trust. stands at +35.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 9.93, with 3.48 for asset returns.

Based on Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT), the company’s capital structure generated 157.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.16. Total debt to assets is 56.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.