Should You Invest in Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) Now?

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ELIQ is at -0.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELIQ is 8.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for ELIQ on December 01, 2023 was 109.48K shares.

ELIQ) stock’s latest price update

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.17 in relation to its previous close of 0.54. However, the company has experienced a -5.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-30 that WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (“Electriq”) (NYSE:ELIQ), a trusted provider of intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses, announces that Frank Magnotti, Chief Executive Officer of Electriq Power, will participate in the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference being held on December 7, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Investors that would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. M.

ELIQ’s Market Performance

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) has experienced a -5.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.87% drop in the past month, and a -71.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.99% for ELIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.89% for ELIQ’s stock, with a -91.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELIQ Trading at -52.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.91%, as shares sank -31.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELIQ fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6230. In addition, Electriq Power Holdings Inc saw -94.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELIQ

The total capital return value is set at -2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 1.33, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Based on Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.