Should You Invest in CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CYBR is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CYBR is $203.35, which is $4.08 above the current market price. The public float for CYBR is 40.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.82% of that float. The average trading volume for CYBR on December 01, 2023 was 464.68K shares.

CYBR stock's latest price update

The stock price of CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) has surged by 0.01 when compared to previous closing price of 199.26, but the company has seen a 4.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-12 that TipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Apple and Amazon.

CYBR’s Market Performance

CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) has experienced a 4.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.77% rise in the past month, and a 20.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for CYBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.32% for CYBR stock, with a simple moving average of 28.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $200 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYBR Trading at 15.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +23.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.56. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd saw 53.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.39 for the present operating margin

+78.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.29. Equity return is now at value -14.18, with -5.41 for asset returns.

Based on CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 89.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.19. Total debt to assets is 32.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.