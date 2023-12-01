Should You Invest in Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) Now?

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BSY is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BSY is $58.70, which is $6.64 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 207.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.77% of that float. The average trading volume for BSY on December 01, 2023 was 948.05K shares.

BSY) stock’s latest price update

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 52.63. However, the company has seen a -0.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:15 AM ET Company Participants Eric Boyer – Investor Relations Greg Bentley – Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Cumins – Chief Operating Officer Werner Andre – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matthew Hedberg – RBC Joe Vruwink – Robert Baird Kristen Owen – Oppenheimer Jason Celino – KeyBanc Michael Funk – Bank of America Matthew Broome – Mizuho Joshua Tilton – Wolfe Research Warren Meyers – Griffin Securities Blair Abernethy – Rosenblatt Securities Clarke Jeffries – Piper Sandler Eric Boyer Good morning and thank you for joining Bentley Systems’ Q3 2023 Operating Results. I’m Eric Boyer, Bentley’s Investor Relations Officer.

BSY’s Market Performance

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has seen a -0.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.03% gain in the past month and a 4.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for BSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.17% for BSY’s stock, with a 8.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSY Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.66. In addition, Bentley Systems Inc saw 40.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from BENTLEY GREGORY S, who sale 17,965 shares at the price of $48.42 back on Oct 31. After this action, BENTLEY GREGORY S now owns 7,508,422 shares of Bentley Systems Inc, valued at $869,946 using the latest closing price.

BENTLEY GREGORY S, the Chairman, CEO & President of Bentley Systems Inc, sale 67,313 shares at $48.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that BENTLEY GREGORY S is holding 7,526,387 shares at $3,261,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+74.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Inc stands at +15.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 28.53, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Inc (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 318.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.