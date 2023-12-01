ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY)’s stock price has increased by 43.62 compared to its previous closing price of 5.80. However, the company has seen a 26.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY ) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after revealing details of an upcoming reverse split. According to a press release from the staffing solutions company, it will undergo a one-for-24 reverse stock split at the end of the week.

Is It Worth Investing in ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PIXY is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PIXY is $31.20, which is $22.87 above than the current price. The public float for PIXY is 0.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.30% of that float. The average trading volume of PIXY on December 01, 2023 was 344.69K shares.

PIXY’s Market Performance

PIXY’s stock has seen a 26.60% increase for the week, with a 58.97% rise in the past month and a -41.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.92% for ShiftPixy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.23% for PIXY stock, with a simple moving average of -83.48% for the last 200 days.

PIXY Trading at -31.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.85%, as shares surge +57.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY rose by +26.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc saw -98.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIXY starting from Weaver Kenneth Weir, who sale 51 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Dec 30. After this action, Weaver Kenneth Weir now owns 0 shares of ShiftPixy Inc, valued at $956 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.29 for the present operating margin

+3.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc stands at -120.56. Equity return is now at value -144.94, with -41.66 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.