SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SFL is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) is $11.50, which is $0.14 above the current market price. The public float for SFL is 104.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On December 01, 2023, SFL’s average trading volume was 689.71K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SFL) stock’s latest price update

SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 11.23. However, the company has seen a 1.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Ole Hjertaker – Chief Executive Officer Trym Sjølie – Chief Operating Officer Aksel Olesen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Richard Diamond – Castlewood Capital Unidentified Company Representative Welcome to SFL’s Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

SFL’s Market Performance

SFL’s stock has risen by 1.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.60% and a quarterly rise of 0.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for SFL Corporation Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for SFL’s stock, with a 13.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFL stocks, with Pareto repeating the rating for SFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFL in the upcoming period, according to Pareto is $11 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFL Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.13. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd saw 23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.20 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd stands at +30.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 9.56, with 2.74 for asset returns.

Based on SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.02. Total debt to assets is 69.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.