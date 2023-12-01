Service Corp. International (SCI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) is 19.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCI is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Service Corp. International (SCI) is $71.40, which is $10.13 above the current market price. The public float for SCI is 144.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On December 01, 2023, SCI’s average trading volume was 999.12K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 61.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Service Corp’s (SCI) holistic approach, balancing share repurchases and dividends, reflects its commitment to shareholders while maintaining financial sustainability.

SCI’s Market Performance

Service Corp. International (SCI) has seen a 0.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.59% gain in the past month and a -2.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for SCI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.94% for SCI’s stock, with a -3.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCI Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.90. In addition, Service Corp. International saw -11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from COELHO TONY, who sale 700 shares at the price of $61.42 back on Nov 27. After this action, COELHO TONY now owns 69,837 shares of Service Corp. International, valued at $42,994 using the latest closing price.

RYAN THOMAS L, the President, CEO & Chairman of Service Corp. International, sale 34,512 shares at $60.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that RYAN THOMAS L is holding 962,409 shares at $2,103,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Corp. International stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 3.26 for asset returns.

Based on Service Corp. International (SCI), the company’s capital structure generated 264.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.60. Total debt to assets is 29.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Service Corp. International (SCI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.