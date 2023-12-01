Scynexis Inc (SCYX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Scynexis Inc (SCYX) has gone up by 3.70% for the week, with a -11.11% drop in the past month and a -52.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.61% for SCYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.15% for SCYX’s stock, with a -32.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) Right Now?

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Scynexis Inc (SCYX) is $8.13, which is $6.44 above the current market price. The public float for SCYX is 36.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCYX on December 01, 2023 was 352.83K shares.

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX)’s stock price has soared by 7.69 in relation to previous closing price of 1.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that We downgrade Scynexis to a sell rating following the voluntary recall of antifungal pill, Brexafemme. Historical precedence suggests that manufacturing recalls can take months to resolve, and for a single-product biotech, we see further downside to the stock price. Concerns around the impact on clinical trials, partnership with GSK, and uncertainty surrounding hospital-based fungal infection trials remain a key focus/risk moving forward.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SCYX Trading at -15.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6945. In addition, Scynexis Inc saw 7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1684.48 for the present operating margin

+71.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scynexis Inc stands at -1233.73. The total capital return value is set at -120.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.12. Equity return is now at value 132.23, with 55.36 for asset returns.

Based on Scynexis Inc (SCYX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,681.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 61.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,494.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Scynexis Inc (SCYX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.