Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMG is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is $62.71, which is $7.05 above the current market price. The public float for SMG is 41.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.54% of that float. On December 01, 2023, SMG’s average trading volume was 791.14K shares.

The stock price of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) has plunged by -0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 55.89, but the company has seen a -0.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-11-29 that As December 2023 approaches, investors are increasingly turning their attention towards ancillary cannabis stocks, a sector that has been gaining momentum in the backdrop of the expanding U.S. cannabis industry. Recent statistics reveal a compelling growth story: the U.S. cannabis market is projected to exceed $30 billion by the end of 2023, marking a significant leap from previous years. This growth is not just confined to direct cannabis producers. Still, it extends to ancillary companies that provide essential services and products to the cannabis industry, such as technology solutions, equipment, and professional services. These ancillary players are crucial in supporting the industry’s infrastructure without being involved in the cultivation or sale of cannabis itself.

SMG’s Market Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has seen a -0.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 25.25% gain in the past month and a -1.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for SMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.69% for SMG stock, with a simple moving average of -10.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $72 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMG Trading at 9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.35. In addition, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from DeMuesy Julie, who sale 2,109 shares at the price of $56.72 back on Nov 20. After this action, DeMuesy Julie now owns 17,245 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $119,613 using the latest closing price.

HAGEDORN JAMES, the Chairman, CEO and President of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 16,432 shares at $54.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that HAGEDORN JAMES is holding 44,656 shares at $892,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.01 for the present operating margin

+22.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -10.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.32. Equity return is now at value -47.64, with -9.86 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.