Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is above average at 11.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) is $153.26, which is $33.65 above the current market price. The public float for RYAAY is 227.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RYAAY on December 01, 2023 was 479.59K shares.

The stock price of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has jumped by 1.12 compared to previous close of 118.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-01 that Ryanair Holdings PLC (LSE:RYA) has reported the discovery of unauthorised aircraft components in two engines, making the Irish carrier the latest to be embroiled in a scandal involving the distribution of aircraft parts with falsified certification documents. Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said the parts likely originated from UK-based AOG Technics, although Ryanair had no direct business dealings with the little-known group.

RYAAY’s Market Performance

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) has experienced a 1.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.57% rise in the past month, and a 21.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for RYAAY. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.24% for RYAAY’s stock, with a 19.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RYAAY Trading at 18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +27.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.75. In addition, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR saw 59.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+19.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 31.23, with 14.37 for asset returns.

Based on Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY), the company’s capital structure generated 72.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.18. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.