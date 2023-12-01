RPT Realty (RPT) Stock Observes 16.35% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of RPT Realty (RPT) has seen a 5.14% increase in the past week, with a 9.21% gain in the past month, and a 4.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for RPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.94% for RPT’s stock, with a 16.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is above average at 24.22x. The 36-month beta value for RPT is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RPT is $11.25, which is -$0.61 below than the current price. The public float for RPT is 78.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume of RPT on December 01, 2023 was 810.98K shares.

RPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has jumped by 2.07 compared to previous close of 11.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Kimco’s acquisition of RPT Realty is set to deliver a credit boost to RPT Realty’s Series D preferreds. The all-stock transaction does not represent a fundamental change, so the preferreds will remain outstanding. They currently offer a higher yield on cost than Kimco’s other outstanding preferreds but trade at a premium to their par value.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPT Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, RPT Realty saw 18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +38.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 5.82, with 2.72 for asset returns.

Based on RPT Realty (RPT), the company’s capital structure generated 94.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.53. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, RPT Realty (RPT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.