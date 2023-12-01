Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has increased by 1.80 when compared to last closing price of 270.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that With demand for automation expected to continue growing rapidly, it’s easy to see why investors continue to be intrigued by robotics stocks. Businesses of all sizes are expected to continue to invest in automation to automate tasks and reduce costs.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) is 23.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROK is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) is $292.45, which is $17.0 above the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On December 01, 2023, ROK’s average trading volume was 883.64K shares.

ROK’s Market Performance

ROK’s stock has seen a 0.97% increase for the week, with a 4.81% rise in the past month and a -11.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Rockwell Automation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.51% for ROK’s stock, with a -5.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROK Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $266.51. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc saw 6.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from MILLER JOHN M, who sale 275 shares at the price of $271.30 back on Nov 20. After this action, MILLER JOHN M now owns 4,548 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc, valued at $74,606 using the latest closing price.

Lakkundi Veena M, the SVP, Strategy & Corp Developmt of Rockwell Automation Inc, sale 597 shares at $257.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Lakkundi Veena M is holding 2,805 shares at $153,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.27 for the present operating margin

+46.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc stands at +15.26. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.99. Equity return is now at value 43.95, with 12.52 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 93.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.36. Total debt to assets is 29.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.