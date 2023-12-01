Robert Half Inc (RHI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.84 in relation to its previous close of 80.50. However, the company has experienced a 0.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Robert Half (RHI) is gaining from the strong performance of its Protiviti segment, and growing expertise in AI and ML. Commitment to returning value to shareholders bodes well for the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) is above average at 18.59x. The 36-month beta value for RHI is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RHI is $71.67, which is -$10.31 below than the current price. The public float for RHI is 102.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.16% of that float. The average trading volume of RHI on December 01, 2023 was 761.48K shares.

RHI’s Market Performance

RHI’s stock has seen a 0.55% increase for the week, with a 9.64% rise in the past month and a 10.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for Robert Half Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.23% for RHI’s stock, with a 9.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RHI Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.05. In addition, Robert Half Inc saw 11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 14,751 shares at the price of $75.15 back on Aug 29. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 209,927 shares of Robert Half Inc, valued at $1,108,513 using the latest closing price.

Kempthorne Dirk A, the Director of Robert Half Inc, sale 2,050 shares at $74.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Kempthorne Dirk A is holding 12,934 shares at $151,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+42.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half Inc stands at +9.09. The total capital return value is set at 56.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.08. Equity return is now at value 30.71, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half Inc (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.17. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Robert Half Inc (RHI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.