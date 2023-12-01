REX American Resources Corp’s (REX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, REX stock has gone up by 32.52%, with a monthly gain of 28.97% and a quarterly surge of 24.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for REX American Resources Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.10% for REX’s stock, with a 42.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) Right Now?

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for REX American Resources Corp (REX) by analysts is $47.50, which is -$1.52 below the current market price. The public float for REX is 14.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of REX was 83.62K shares.

REX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) has jumped by 32.88 compared to previous close of 36.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that Energy consumption has grown steadily over the last few decades. Companies and industry experts question whether the latest energy production methods are efficient and environmentally sound.

REX Trading at 29.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 17.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +30.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REX rose by +32.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.68. In addition, REX American Resources Corp saw 53.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REX starting from BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS, who sale 2,414 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Jul 07. After this action, BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS now owns 90,605 shares of REX American Resources Corp, valued at $84,709 using the latest closing price.

BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS, the CFO, VP-Finance, Treasurer of REX American Resources Corp, sale 2,000 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS is holding 63,752 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+8.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for REX American Resources Corp stands at +3.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.19. Equity return is now at value 5.64, with 4.45 for asset returns.

Based on REX American Resources Corp (REX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.25. Total debt to assets is 2.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, REX American Resources Corp (REX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.