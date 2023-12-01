Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RENT is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RENT is $2.94, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for RENT is 35.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.85% of that float. The average trading volume for RENT on December 01, 2023 was 761.24K shares.

RENT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) has decreased by -8.63 when compared to last closing price of 0.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-21 that Urban Outfitters’ clothing rental service Nuuly has turned its first profit since its launch in 2019, rivaling the performance of competitor Rent the Runway.

RENT’s Market Performance

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has seen a -3.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.34% gain in the past month and a -60.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.99% for RENT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.17% for RENT’s stock, with a -70.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENT Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5415. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc saw -82.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Hyman Jennifer, who sale 97,207 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Nov 02. After this action, Hyman Jennifer now owns 2,945,697 shares of Rent the Runway Inc, valued at $47,687 using the latest closing price.

Salinas Anushka, the President & COO of Rent the Runway Inc, sale 28,996 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Salinas Anushka is holding 1,472,484 shares at $14,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.70 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc stands at -46.79. The total capital return value is set at -24.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.43. Equity return is now at value -774.86, with -34.74 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.