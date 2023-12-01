RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 38.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Investors with an interest in Internet – Content stocks have likely encountered both Perion Network (PERI) and RELX PLC (RELX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) Right Now?

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RELX Plc ADR (RELX) is $40.90, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for RELX is 1.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELX on December 01, 2023 was 691.96K shares.

RELX’s Market Performance

RELX stock saw an increase of 1.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.70% and a quarterly increase of 18.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.87% for RELX Plc ADR (RELX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for RELX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.04% for the last 200 days.

RELX Trading at 8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.62%, as shares surge +10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.90. In addition, RELX Plc ADR saw 39.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.66 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for RELX Plc ADR stands at +19.10. The total capital return value is set at 23.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 49.08, with 11.34 for asset returns.

Based on RELX Plc ADR (RELX), the company’s capital structure generated 178.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.06. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RELX Plc ADR (RELX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.