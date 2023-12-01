Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) by analysts is $293.50, which is $18.24 above the current market price. The public float for RS is 57.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of RS was 313.88K shares.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.85 in relation to its previous close of 270.25. However, the company has experienced a 2.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Reliance Steel (RS) gains on strong underlying demand in its major markets and strategic acquisitions.

RS’s Market Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has seen a 2.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.21% gain in the past month and a -3.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for RS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for RS’s stock, with a 5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RS Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RS rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.75. In addition, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. saw 35.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RS starting from Lewis Karla R, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $286.27 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lewis Karla R now owns 89,258 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., valued at $6,298,027 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Karla R, the President, CEO of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., sale 10,000 shares at $284.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Lewis Karla R is holding 111,258 shares at $2,841,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.73 for the present operating margin

+29.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. stands at +10.81. The total capital return value is set at 29.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 13.66 for asset returns.

Based on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.84. Total debt to assets is 17.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.