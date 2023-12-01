Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REGN is 0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for REGN is $916.79, which is $92.98 above the current price. The public float for REGN is 104.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REGN on December 01, 2023 was 433.19K shares.

REGN) stock’s latest price update

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.88relation to previous closing price of 808.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast to provide an update on the company’s hematology portfolio on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM ET. This investor call follows Regeneron data updates presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, from December 9-12, 2023.

REGN’s Market Performance

REGN’s stock has risen by 3.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.63% and a quarterly drop of -0.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for REGN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REGN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for REGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for REGN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $800 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REGN Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGN rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $806.64. In addition, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGN starting from MURPHY ANDREW J, who sale 6,492 shares at the price of $799.17 back on Nov 14. After this action, MURPHY ANDREW J now owns 59,421 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $5,188,213 using the latest closing price.

RYAN ARTHUR F, the Director of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sale 100 shares at $827.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that RYAN ARTHUR F is holding 18,547 shares at $82,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.63 for the present operating margin

+84.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +35.64. The total capital return value is set at 22.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.82. Equity return is now at value 17.22, with 13.34 for asset returns.

Based on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.65. Total debt to assets is 9.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.