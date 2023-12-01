Real-Time Update: Ouster Inc (OUST) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Ouster Inc (OUST) has seen a 0.37% increase in the past week, with a 43.92% gain in the past month, and a -2.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for OUST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.76% for OUST’s stock, with a -8.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OUST is 2.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OUST is $9.33, which is $3.89 above the current price. The public float for OUST is 21.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUST on December 01, 2023 was 557.87K shares.

OUST) stock’s latest price update

Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.25 compared to its previous closing price of 5.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Ouster, Inc. reports consistent bookings far exceeding quarterly revenues, with $114 million in bookings YTD. The company sees strong bookings tailwinds in the automotive and mapping segment, with binding commitments tripling purchases and an overall book-to-bill ratio of 2x. Ouster stock currently trades at nearly cash value and hardly above 1x ’23 bookings.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OUST Trading at 17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +25.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Ouster Inc saw -36.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from BOULET VIRGINIA, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.24 back on Nov 30. After this action, BOULET VIRGINIA now owns 163,089 shares of Ouster Inc, valued at $52,402 using the latest closing price.

WEINSWIG MARK, the Chief Financial Officer of Ouster Inc, sale 504 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that WEINSWIG MARK is holding 179,841 shares at $2,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc stands at -337.71. The total capital return value is set at -57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.26. Equity return is now at value -188.96, with -128.31 for asset returns.

Based on Ouster Inc (OUST), the company’s capital structure generated 32.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.67. Total debt to assets is 21.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ouster Inc (OUST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..