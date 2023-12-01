Real-Time Update: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has seen a 3.81% increase in the past week, with a 13.58% gain in the past month, and a 4.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for BR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.96% for BR stock, with a simple moving average of 18.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) Right Now?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) by analysts is $190.14, which is -$3.68 below the current market price. The public float for BR is 116.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of BR was 464.36K shares.

BR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) has surged by 1.67 when compared to previous closing price of 190.64, but the company has seen a 3.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that I’ve made significant changes to my portfolio due to buying a new house and selling stocks from my portfolio to raise cash. My goal is to prioritize building a passive income stream, but I recognize the value of investing in a new home for improved quality of life. In this article, I discuss different options to pay for the new home, including taking out a mortgage or selling more stock if mortgage rates remain high.

BR Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.37. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. saw 44.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from Gumbs Keir D, who sale 3,771 shares at the price of $176.61 back on Nov 09. After this action, Gumbs Keir D now owns 14,403 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., valued at $665,993 using the latest closing price.

PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN, the President of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., sale 20,614 shares at $176.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN is holding 56,738 shares at $3,647,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.05 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. stands at +10.40. The total capital return value is set at 16.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 33.41, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), the company’s capital structure generated 163.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.98. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.