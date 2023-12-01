RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, RMAX stock has gone up by 0.66%, with a monthly decline of -14.50% and a quarterly plunge of -43.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for RE/MAX Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.92% for RMAX’s stock, with a -44.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RMAX is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RMAX is $13.60, which is $4.4 above than the current price. The public float for RMAX is 16.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.46% of that float. The average trading volume of RMAX on December 01, 2023 was 389.66K shares.

RMAX) stock’s latest price update

RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.33 in relation to its previous close of 9.23. However, the company has experienced a 0.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that Addressing the much discussed but controversial topic of housing stocks to sell, it’s important to stick with the facts. While promoting a doom-and-gloom narrative for its own sake doesn’t offer much help, it’s also unproductive to disseminate toxic positivity.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMAX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RMAX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RMAX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RMAX Trading at -17.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -18.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMAX rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, RE/MAX Holdings Inc saw -50.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMAX starting from Peterson Adam K, who purchase 12,345 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Nov 30. After this action, Peterson Adam K now owns 2,983,843 shares of RE/MAX Holdings Inc, valued at $109,624 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Adam K, the 10% Owner of RE/MAX Holdings Inc, purchase 24,342 shares at $8.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Peterson Adam K is holding 2,971,498 shares at $215,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.59 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for RE/MAX Holdings Inc stands at +1.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value -13.06, with -8.97 for asset returns.

Based on RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 102.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.63. Total debt to assets is 70.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

In summary, RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.