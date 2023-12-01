Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) is above average at 16.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) is $138.43, which is $9.05 above the current market price. The public float for RL is 38.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RL on December 01, 2023 was 762.50K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RL) stock’s latest price update

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.05 in relation to its previous close of 129.45. However, the company has experienced a 5.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-20 that Some individual names like Ralph Lauren Co. NYSE: RL have been having a decent year, some big names like Target Corporation NYSE: TGT have been struggling, while others like Abercrombie & Fitch Company NYSE: ANF have had their best run in years.

RL’s Market Performance

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) has seen a 5.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.97% gain in the past month and a 10.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for RL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.29% for RL’s stock, with a 10.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $130 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RL Trading at 11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +16.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RL rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.37. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corp saw 22.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RL starting from Louvet Patrice, who sale 95,754 shares at the price of $124.93 back on Nov 27. After this action, Louvet Patrice now owns 91,972 shares of Ralph Lauren Corp, valued at $11,962,547 using the latest closing price.

Louvet Patrice, the President and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corp, sale 9,272 shares at $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Louvet Patrice is holding 193,060 shares at $1,159,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.58 for the present operating margin

+61.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ralph Lauren Corp stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 13.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.28. Equity return is now at value 22.82, with 7.84 for asset returns.

Based on Ralph Lauren Corp (RL), the company’s capital structure generated 118.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.25. Total debt to assets is 42.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.