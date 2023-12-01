QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.80 compared to its previous closing price of 11.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that The Zacks Internet – Delivery Services industry participants like GDDY, MMYT, QNST and ASUR are poised to benefit from surging smartphone and Internet penetration in emerging markets.

Is It Worth Investing in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QNST is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for QuinStreet Inc (QNST) is $13.38, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for QNST is 49.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.68% of that float. On December 01, 2023, QNST’s average trading volume was 413.18K shares.

QNST’s Market Performance

QNST’s stock has seen a 11.72% increase for the week, with a 10.43% rise in the past month and a 26.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for QuinStreet Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.13% for QNST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.42% for the last 200 days.

QNST Trading at 22.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST rose by +11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.18. In addition, QuinStreet Inc saw -12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from SHEEHAN ANDREW T, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $11.44 back on Nov 15. After this action, SHEEHAN ANDREW T now owns 64,848 shares of QuinStreet Inc, valued at $572,000 using the latest closing price.

Valenti Douglas, the Chief Executive Officer of QuinStreet Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Valenti Douglas is holding 1,857,279 shares at $22,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.59 for the present operating margin

+8.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc stands at -11.86. The total capital return value is set at -7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.44. Equity return is now at value -29.63, with -20.62 for asset returns.

Based on QuinStreet Inc (QNST), the company’s capital structure generated 1.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.95. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QuinStreet Inc (QNST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.