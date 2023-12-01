Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) by analysts is $142.61, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for DGX is 111.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of DGX was 902.26K shares.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 135.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Investors are optimistic about Quest Diagnostics (DGX) on the strength of the base business.

DGX’s Market Performance

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) has experienced a 1.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.48% rise in the past month, and a 4.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for DGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.39% for DGX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.92% for the last 200 days.

DGX Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.27. In addition, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. saw -12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from Doherty Catherine T., who sale 5,307 shares at the price of $140.55 back on Mar 07. After this action, Doherty Catherine T. now owns 67,810 shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc., valued at $745,899 using the latest closing price.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, the SVP & General Counsel of Quest Diagnostics, Inc., sale 4,754 shares at $140.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E is holding 38,527 shares at $668,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.41 for the present operating margin

+33.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics, Inc. stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.84. Equity return is now at value 11.99, with 5.68 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX), the company’s capital structure generated 79.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.44. Total debt to assets is 36.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.