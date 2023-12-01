PTC Inc (PTC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTC is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PTC is $165.37, which is $8.01 above the current price. The public float for PTC is 117.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTC on December 01, 2023 was 719.57K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PTC) stock’s latest price update

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.20 in relation to its previous close of 155.49. However, the company has experienced a 1.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that In the labyrinth of economic dynamics, the United States finds itself in an era of immaculate disinflation. With inflation at a modest 3.2%, below expectations, and a resilient job market, the country navigates a delicate dance between growth and recession.

PTC’s Market Performance

PTC Inc (PTC) has seen a 1.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.06% gain in the past month and a 6.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for PTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.71% for PTC stock, with a simple moving average of 14.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $165 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTC Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.65. In addition, PTC Inc saw 31.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from Kniker Catherine, who sale 1,419 shares at the price of $154.85 back on Nov 28. After this action, Kniker Catherine now owns 15,194 shares of PTC Inc, valued at $219,730 using the latest closing price.

Kniker Catherine, the Chief Strategy Officer of PTC Inc, sale 1,477 shares at $154.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Kniker Catherine is holding 15,194 shares at $228,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.73 for the present operating margin

+77.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.88. Equity return is now at value 9.87, with 4.47 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.37. Total debt to assets is 30.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PTC Inc (PTC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.