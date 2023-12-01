Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) is $41.66, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for PRO is 41.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRO on December 01, 2023 was 399.53K shares.

Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.82 in comparison to its previous close of 36.55, however, the company has experienced a 4.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that PROS Holdings sells profit and revenue optimization software that helps companies in pricing products. The company has experienced strong revenue growth and is transitioning to a subscription-based billing model fueling sustainable future growth. Despite the growth, PROS seems overpriced as too much growth and operating leverage seem to be priced in.

PRO’s Market Performance

PRO’s stock has risen by 4.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.92% and a quarterly rise of 7.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Pros Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.27% for PRO’s stock, with a 22.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRO Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRO rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.90. In addition, Pros Holdings Inc saw 57.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRO starting from Schulz Stefan B, who sale 15,453 shares at the price of $34.73 back on Nov 14. After this action, Schulz Stefan B now owns 242,610 shares of Pros Holdings Inc, valued at $536,683 using the latest closing price.

Schulz Stefan B, the EVP and CFO of Pros Holdings Inc, sale 24,547 shares at $33.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Schulz Stefan B is holding 258,063 shares at $830,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.72 for the present operating margin

+60.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pros Holdings Inc stands at -29.78. The total capital return value is set at -24.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.