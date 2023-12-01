Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has dropped by -2.32 in relation to previous closing price of 21.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Privia Health Group, Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Robert Borchert – SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications Parth Mehrotra – President and CEO David Mountcastle – CFO Conference Call Participants Joshua Raskin – Nephron Research Elizabeth Anderson – Evercore ISI Jailendra Singh – Truist Securities Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies Adam Ron – Bank of America Jack Senft – William Blair Benjamin Mayo – Leerink Partners Jeffrey Garro – Stephens Inc. Gary Taylor – Cowen Inc Jamie Perse – Goldman Sachs Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler David Larsen – BTIG Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Privia Health Third Quarter Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) is 67.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRVA is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) is $33.65, which is $12.99 above the current market price. The public float for PRVA is 101.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% of that float. On December 01, 2023, PRVA’s average trading volume was 955.75K shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) has seen a -6.81% decrease in the past week, with a -1.71% drop in the past month, and a -21.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for PRVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.13% for PRVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $34 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRVA Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.26. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 18,153 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Sep 15. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,510,484 shares of Privia Health Group Inc, valued at $454,432 using the latest closing price.

Bartrum Thomas, the EVP, General Counsel of Privia Health Group Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $25.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Bartrum Thomas is holding 106,114 shares at $386,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.