Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for PTPI is at 2.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for PTPI is 1.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for PTPI on December 01, 2023 was 33.95K shares.

PTPI) stock’s latest price update

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.66 compared to its previous closing price of 1.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-09-06 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTPI), a pioneer in expanding consumer access to medication through over the counter (OTC) pathways, announces today that Fady Boctor, President and Chief Commercial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

PTPI’s Market Performance

PTPI’s stock has risen by 25.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.89% and a quarterly drop of -37.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.60% for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.11% for PTPI’s stock, with a -34.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTPI Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.70%, as shares surge +13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI rose by +25.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3306. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -31.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.45 for the present operating margin

-31.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -334.40. The total capital return value is set at -50.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.37. Equity return is now at value -91.54, with -33.16 for asset returns.

Based on Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.17. Total debt to assets is 30.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.