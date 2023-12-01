Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) has seen a 3.69% increase in the past week, with a -12.67% drop in the past month, and a -21.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for PCTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for PCTY’s stock, with a -16.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) is above average at 61.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) is $204.72, which is $48.05 above the current market price. The public float for PCTY is 43.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCTY on December 01, 2023 was 449.06K shares.

PCTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) has surged by 1.06 when compared to previous closing price of 155.03, but the company has seen a 3.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Paylocity appears undervalued using Cash Flow Returns On Investments based DCF tools. Given stronger growth and improving margins, the company deserves to be on higher valuation multiples compared to peers. We initiate Paylocity with a buy rating and FY24 warranted DCF value of $206.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $160 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCTY Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.99. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corp saw -19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Rost Nicholas, who sale 103 shares at the price of $149.36 back on Nov 17. After this action, Rost Nicholas now owns 5,194 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp, valued at $15,384 using the latest closing price.

Sarowitz Steven I, the Director of Paylocity Holding Corp, sale 8,800 shares at $151.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Sarowitz Steven I is holding 9,713,048 shares at $1,329,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+67.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paylocity Holding Corp stands at +11.99. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.74. Equity return is now at value 19.29, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 8.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.70. Total debt to assets is 1.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.