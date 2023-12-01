ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.01 in comparison to its previous close of 0.76, however, the company has experienced a -8.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-06 that For investors more inclined to take risks, there are intriguing opportunities in the aerospace and defense sector, particularly in stocks trading under $5. Penny stocks, known for their heightened risk and volatility, can also present substantial rewards if they perform well.

Is It Worth Investing in ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRZO is 3.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRZO on December 01, 2023 was 7.17M shares.

PRZO’s Market Performance

The stock of ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has seen a -8.98% decrease in the past week, with a -53.09% drop in the past month, and a -42.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.60% for PRZO. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.43% for PRZO’s stock, with a -46.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRZO Trading at -44.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares sank -49.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO fell by -6.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0233. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd saw -78.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-328.25 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ParaZero Technologies Ltd stands at -295.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.