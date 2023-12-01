ON24 Inc (ONTF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ON24 Inc (NYSE: ONTF)’s stock price has dropped by -0.91 in relation to previous closing price of 7.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The headline numbers for ON24 (ONTF) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in ON24 Inc (NYSE: ONTF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONTF is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONTF is $9.00, which is $1.39 above the current price. The public float for ONTF is 36.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONTF on December 01, 2023 was 338.22K shares.

ONTF’s Market Performance

The stock of ON24 Inc (ONTF) has seen a 7.33% increase in the past week, with a 23.74% rise in the past month, and a 10.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for ONTF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.05% for ONTF’s stock, with a 4.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONTF Trading at 17.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTF rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, ON24 Inc saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTF starting from Trempont Dominique, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Nov 28. After this action, Trempont Dominique now owns 299,935 shares of ON24 Inc, valued at $127,529 using the latest closing price.

Blackie James, the Chief Revenue Officer of ON24 Inc, sale 3,136 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Blackie James is holding 304,561 shares at $21,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.35 for the present operating margin

+72.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON24 Inc stands at -30.50. The total capital return value is set at -17.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.37. Equity return is now at value -21.26, with -15.09 for asset returns.

Based on ON24 Inc (ONTF), the company’s capital structure generated 3.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.94. Total debt to assets is 2.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ON24 Inc (ONTF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.