Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) has gone up by 8.54% for the week, with a 7.02% rise in the past month and a -23.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.58% for OCUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.13% for OCUP’s stock, with a -23.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) Right Now?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) by analysts is $20.00, which is $16.95 above the current market price. The public float for OCUP is 21.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.04% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of OCUP was 265.80K shares.

OCUP) stock’s latest price update

Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.31 compared to its previous closing price of 2.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that After a rocky couple of years, there finally seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel for growth stocks. Interest rates have stabilized, and the economy is again showing signs of strength.

OCUP Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP rose by +8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc saw -13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.74 for the present operating margin

+99.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocuphire Pharma Inc stands at +44.89. The total capital return value is set at 52.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.26. Equity return is now at value 92.50, with 83.63 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 16.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.