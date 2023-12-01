Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT)’s stock price has soared by 21.82 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Some 70% of the Earth is covered by oceans. As a result, taking care of them and keeping them clean has a very large impact on our planet.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) is $1200.00, which is $59.64 above the current market price. The public float for OPTT is 55.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPTT on December 01, 2023 was 205.35K shares.

OPTT’s Market Performance

OPTT stock saw an increase of 17.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.16% and a quarterly increase of -24.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.49% for Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.59% for OPTT’s stock, with a -27.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPTT Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares surge +31.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT rose by +17.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2939. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies saw -21.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPTT starting from Slaiby Peter E., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Sep 28. After this action, Slaiby Peter E. now owns 96,577 shares of Ocean Power Technologies, valued at $9,750 using the latest closing price.

Powers Robert Patrick, the Senior VP and CFO of Ocean Power Technologies, purchase 12,345 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Powers Robert Patrick is holding 28,888 shares at $4,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1028.70 for the present operating margin

+8.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies stands at -963.62. The total capital return value is set at -48.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.93. Equity return is now at value -54.01, with -48.41 for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.02. Total debt to assets is 3.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.